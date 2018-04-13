Commonwealth Games: Scotland up to 39 medals in the Gold Coast

Alex Marshall won his fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal

Alex Marshall's historic gold has taken Scotland's tally of medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to 39.

Marshall, as part of the bowls men's fours, set a new Scottish record of five Commonwealth Games golds as hosts Australia were beaten 15-13.

Earlier, Claire Johnston and Lesley Doig took bronze in the women's pairs by beating Canada 18-10.

Seonaid McIntosh won bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions while boxer Reece McFadden also took bronze.

McFadden lost in a split decision to Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine in the 52kg semi-final, meaning he emulated his Glasgow 2014 bronze, while McIntosh won her second bronze of these Games.

Scotland's best medal tally at a Commonwealth Games came four years ago when as hosts they won 53 medals and their previous best oversees Games performance was 29 won at Melbourne 2006.

On the Gold Coast, Scotland now have eight gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.

In Friday's athletics, Scots Chris O'Hare and Jake Wightman qualified for the final of the 1500m. O'Hare, in the first heat, finished fifth in a time of 3:44.76 and goes through as a fastest loser. Wightman was third in his heat, running a time of 3:47.16.

In squash, Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban beat Malaysia's Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Eain Yow Ng to reach the men's doubles semi-finals, where they will take on Australia's Zac Alexander and David Palmer.

Boxer John Docherty competes in the men's 75kg, taking on Cameroon's Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue in their semi-final.

And Darren Burnett is through to the bronze medal match of the men's bowls singles after losing 21-19 to Canadian Ryan Bester.