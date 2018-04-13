BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Alan Clyne slips on his own sweat but helps to secure semi-final place
'He's slipped on his own sweat'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Alan Clyne slips in a puddle of his own sweat during the men's doubles quarter-final against Malaysia at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - Clyne and partner Greg Lobban went on to win the match and book their place in the semi-finals.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Halford wins hoop silver for Wales
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
