Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's 10,000m

RankCountryNameTime
1UGAJoshua Kiprui Cheptegei27:19.62
2CANMohammed Ahmed27:20.56
3KENRodgers Kwemoi27:28.66
4UGAJacob Kiplimo27:30.25
5NZJake Robertson27:30.90
6SAStephen Mokoka27:44.58
7UGATimothy Toroitich27:47.35
8KENJonathan Muia Ndiku27:56.24
9ENGAndrew Vernon28:17.11
10AUSPatrick Tiernan28:41.16
11KENJosphat Bett Kipkoech28:56.94
12AUSStewart Mcsweyn28:58.22
13MAWKefasi Chitsala29:21.68
14LESToka Badboy31:22.38
VANSimon CharleyDNS

