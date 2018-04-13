Commonwealth Games: England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson on brink of heptathlon gold

Johnson-Thompson won the pentathlon World Indoor title last month

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is on the brink of Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold with one event remaining.

The English athlete, 25, is 174 points clear of Canada's Nina Schultz in the silver medal position before the 800m.

She began day two of the event with a 126-point advantage and increased that lead by winning the long jump before it was reduced slightly in the javelin.

Schultz would have to beat Johnson-Thompson by around 14 seconds in the 800m to take gold.

Johnson-Thompson's 800m personal best is two minutes 07.64 seconds, 11 seconds quicker than Schultz's best.

Gold for the Liverpudlian would be her first global outdoor title.

She won the long jump with an attempt of 6.50m, 31cm further than anyone else, and finished eighth in the javelin, one of her weaker events.

England's Niamh Emerson, 18, is in fourth place overall, 109 points behind Australian Celeste Mucci but has an 800m personal best 16 seconds quicker than Mucci.

The 800m takes place at 11:05 BST on Friday.