BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley & Goodfellow win gold in 10m synchro final
Daley & Goodfellow's 'marvellous' dive en route to gold
Watch the dive of the day from England pair Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow in the 10m synchro final as they win Commonwealth Game gold.
