BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley & Goodfellow win gold in 10m synchro final

Daley & Goodfellow's 'marvellous' dive en route to gold

Watch the dive of the day from England pair Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow in the 10m synchro final as they win Commonwealth Game gold.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day nine of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE: Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Daley & Goodfellow's 'marvellous' dive en route to gold

Video

Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Video

England fail to finish 4x400m relay heat

Video

Sprint drama, diving laughs & penalty heartbreak

Video

Riding is 'the feeling I live for' - Frost prepares for National debut

Video

Watch: 200m winner Hughes disqualified

Video

I'm ready to take back what's mine - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails

Video

So close! Langford inches from gold with storming finish

Video

Watch: British duo play sensational 105-shot rally

Video

Asher-Smith wins bronze in 'world class' 200m final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired