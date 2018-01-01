Commonwealth Games: Rugby Sevens - Men's results

Group stages

Group A
Scotland27-0Papua New Guinea
South Africa43-0Malaysia
Papua New GuineavSouth Africa
MalaysiavScotland
ScotlandvSouth Africa
MalaysiavPapua New Guinea
Group B
Australia24-7Samoa
England38-5Jamaica
Samoa0-33England
Jamaica5-32Australia
AustraliavEngland
SamoavJamaica
Group C
Canada10-26Kenya
New Zealand54-0Zambia
KenyavNew Zealand
ZambiavCanada
KenyavZambia
CanadavNew Zealand
Group D
Wales31-5Uganda
Fiji63-5Sri Lanka
UgandavFiji
Sri Lanka vWales
FijivWales
UgandavSri Lanka

Standings

Group APWDLFAPts
S Africa11004303
Scotland11002703
Papua NG10010271
Malaysia10010431
Group BPWDLFAPts
England22007156
Australia220056126
Samoa20027572
Jamaica200210702
Group CPWDLFAPts
N Zealand11005403
Kenya110026103
Canada100110261
Zambia10010541
Group DPWDLFAPts
Fiji11006353
Wales11003150
Uganda10015311
Sri Lanka10015631

