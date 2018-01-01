Commonwealth Games: Rugby Sevens - Men's results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Group stages
|Group A
|Scotland
|27-0
|Papua New Guinea
|South Africa
|43-0
|Malaysia
|Papua New Guinea
|v
|South Africa
|Malaysia
|v
|Scotland
|Scotland
|v
|South Africa
|Malaysia
|v
|Papua New Guinea
|Group B
|Australia
|24-7
|Samoa
|England
|38-5
|Jamaica
|Samoa
|0-33
|England
|Jamaica
|5-32
|Australia
|Australia
|v
|England
|Samoa
|v
|Jamaica
|Group C
|Canada
|10-26
|Kenya
|New Zealand
|54-0
|Zambia
|Kenya
|v
|New Zealand
|Zambia
|v
|Canada
|Kenya
|v
|Zambia
|Canada
|v
|New Zealand
|Group D
|Wales
|31-5
|Uganda
|Fiji
|63-5
|Sri Lanka
|Uganda
|v
|Fiji
|Sri Lanka
|v
|Wales
|Fiji
|v
|Wales
|Uganda
|v
|Sri Lanka
Standings
|Group A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|S Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|43
|0
|3
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|0
|3
|Papua NG
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|1
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|1
|Group B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|71
|5
|6
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|56
|12
|6
|Samoa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|57
|2
|Jamaica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|70
|2
|Group C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|N Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|54
|0
|3
|Kenya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|10
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|26
|1
|Zambia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|54
|1
|Group D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Fiji
|1
|1
|0
|0
|63
|5
|3
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|0
|31
|5
|0
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|31
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|63
|1