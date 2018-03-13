Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Men's Javelin results

Qualifying Round

Group ANameCountryDistance (m)
1Anderson Peters GRN80.44
2Neeraj ChopraIND80.42
3Albert ReynoldsLCA78.09
4Luke CannAUS77.43
5Shakeil WaitheTTO75.20
6Alex KiprotichKEN74.88
7DG RanasingheSRI74.72
8Samuel KureNGA73.48
9Joe HarrisIOM70.61
10Donny TuimaseveSAM67.78
11Imo FiamaluaTUV52.84
12Nia MisikeaNIU47.73

