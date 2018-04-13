Commonwealth Games: Scotland win lawn bowls women's pairs bronze

Scotland's Claire Johnston and Lesley Doig won bronze in the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls women's pairs with a comfortable 18-10 victory over Canada.

The Scots were already 6-1 up after four ends before picking up a superb four in the next to open a 10-1 lead.

Canadian pair Kelly McKerihen and Leanne Chinery scored five unanswered points but Scotland scored a double in end 10 and were 14-7 up after 13 ends.

Scotland, leading by five going into the final end, picked up three more.