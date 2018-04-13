Commonwealth Games: Scotland win lawn bowls women's pairs bronze

Scotland bowlers Lesley Doig and Claire Johnston

Scotland's Claire Johnston and Lesley Doig won bronze in the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls women's pairs with a comfortable 18-10 victory over Canada.

The Scots were already 6-1 up after four ends before picking up a superb four in the next to open a 10-1 lead.

Canadian pair Kelly McKerihen and Leanne Chinery scored five unanswered points but Scotland scored a double in end 10 and were 14-7 up after 13 ends.

Scotland, leading by five going into the final end, picked up three more.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

BBC coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired