BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Epic diving fail by New Zealand's Elizabeth Cui in women's 1m springboard
Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong
Watch as New Zealand's Elizabeth Cui gets her dive badly wrong during the women's 1m springboard preliminary round at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
