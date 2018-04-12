BBC Sport - Commonwealth Catch-up: Day eight at the Games
Commonwealth Catch-up: Day eight at the Games
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport NI's John Kerr, Rich Hinds and Andy Gray look back at day eight of the Commonwealth Games as Leon Reid clinches a surprise 200m bronze to increase Northern Ireland's medal tally to 11.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired