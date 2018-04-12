BBC Sport - Surf's up! NI'c Commonwealth kids take on the waves

Surf's up! NI's Commonwealth kids take on the waves

Gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan and his young Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team-mates Conor Ferguson, Owen Cathcart and Danielle Hill try their hand at surfing.

All four have finished their competitions in Australia and are enjoying their downtime before their return home.

Top videos

Video

Surf's up! NI's Commonwealth kids take on the waves

Video

Sprint drama, diving laughs & penalty heartbreak

Video

'Everything was burning when I joined Swansea'

Video

Watch: 200m winner Hughes disqualified

Video

I'm ready to take back what's mine - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kane is an honest player - Pochettino

Video

'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails

Video

So close! Langford inches from gold with storming finish

Video

Watch: British duo play sensational 105-shot rally

Video

Asher-Smith wins bronze in 'world class' 200m final

Video

England's Last wins mountain bike gold

Video

England's Laugher wins 3m springboard gold

Video

England suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired