BBC Sport - Surf's up! NI'c Commonwealth kids take on the waves
Gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan and his young Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team-mates Conor Ferguson, Owen Cathcart and Danielle Hill try their hand at surfing.
All four have finished their competitions in Australia and are enjoying their downtime before their return home.
