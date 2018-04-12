BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Kate O'Connor equals high jump personal best in heptathlon
Heptathlete Kate O'Connor equals high jump personal best
Kate O'Connor equals high jump personal best with a leap of 1.78m on day one of the heptathlon.
The 17-year-old lies ninth overall on 3,318 points - 447 behind England's leader Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
