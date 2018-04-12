BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Breen thrilled to win bronze medal
Breen thrilled to win bronze medal
Welsh sprinter Olivia Breen 'over the moon' to win a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games
Breen took bronze in the women's T38 100m.
Earlier in the competition she broke the Commonwealth Games record to take gold in the women's long jump.
