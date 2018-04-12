BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Zharnel Hughes disqualified after winning men's 200m gold
Sprint drama as 200m winner Hughes disqualified
England's Zharnel Hughes is disqualified after seemingly winning the men's 200m gold, which sees Northern Ireland's Leon Reid upgraded to bronze.
