NI's Commonwealth Games boxing captain Sean McComb hopes to focus again on ring action after saying he is an "innocent victim" following a Gold Coast nightclub incident,

McComb received a fixed penalty notice and was banned from areas of the Gold Coast for causing public nuisance.

However, NI team management later said they believe McComb was innocent and he retains their full support.

