BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Sophie Hahn wins gold in women's T38 100m
Hahn wins gold in women's T38 100m
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sophie Hahn sets a new Commonwealth Games record to claim gold in the women's T38 100m.
Follow live action, clips and text commentary here
WATCH MORE: 'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired