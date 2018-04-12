BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: British Virgin Island's Kyron McMaster wins emotional gold in men's 400m hurdles
McMaster wins emotional gold in men's 400m hurdles
- From the section Commonwealth Games
British Virgin Island's Kyron McMaster wins gold in the men's 400m hurdles final just months after his coach Xavier Samuels died in Hurricane Irma in September.
Follow live action, clips and text commentary here
WATCH MORE: 'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired