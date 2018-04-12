Commonwealth Games: Zharnel Hughes, Jack Laugher, Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Media playback is not supported on this device Sprint drama as 200m winner Hughes disqualified

England's Zharnel Hughes was denied men's 200m gold by a disqualification and Wales equalled their record overseas medal haul on day eight of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Hughes, who led for most of the race, stumbled in the closing stages and his left arm made contact with Trinidad & Tobago's Jereem Richards in the next lane.

Hughes, 22, was into a lap of honour before he was penalised, with the gold going to Richards, who clocked the time of 20.12 seconds.

Earlier, England's Jack Laugher won his second diving gold in as many days in the 3m springboard.

Further England success came in mountain biking, where Annie Last took gold and team-mate Evie Richards silver.

Olivia Breen's bronze in the women's T38 100m, won by England's Sophie Hahn, took Wales to 25 medals, matching their tally in Auckland in 1990.

Wales are guaranteed at least four more medals in boxing to close in on their biggest haul at a Games - 36 in Glasgow four years ago.

Other home nations: 7th - Scotland (7 gold, 13 silver, 15 bronze), 8th - Wales (7 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze), 21st - Northern Ireland (1 gold, 2 bronze), 28th - Isle of Man (1 silver)

Meanwhile, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson moved into the lead after four disciplines of the heptathlon.

For the third successive Games, Scotland's Eilidh Doyle had to settle for silver in the women's 400m hurdles, this time behind Jamaica's Janieve Russell.

Scotland passed their best medal haul for an overseas Games on Wednesday and sit on 35 overall, with the 53 won at Glasgow 2014 their highest tally at any Games.

Hughes denied in 200m drama

Hughes, who has previously represented Anguilla, had a clear lead as he entered the closing stages, only to stumble with the finishing line in sight.

As Richards closed in, Hughes' left arm made contact with his competitor's arm and face. Although both men were initially given the same time, Hughes was announced as the winner.

He was swiftly disqualified and a later appeal was rejected, with Richards promoted to gold and Northern Ireland's Leon Reid pushed up to bronze.

Hughes' penalty continued a disappointing Games on the track for England, who have only Hahn as a gold medallist.

That could change on Friday, with Johnson-Thompson perfectly placed to win her first major outdoor medal.

Following a disappointing shot put, the 25-year-old was fastest in the 200m, the final discipline of the day, to open up a 126-point over Canada's Nina Schultz.

Before the drama involving Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith took bronze in a high-quality women's 200m, while Shara Proctor and Luke Cutts also won bronze in the long jump and pole vault respectively.

Then, in the last race of the night, Kyle Langford came through to take silver in the men's 800m.

Jack's jackpot

Although Laugher defended his 1m springboard title on Wednesday, all of his other global successes have come at 3m.

Still, despite being Olympic champion in the 3m synchronised and an individual silver medallist, the 23-year-old had not before won a major gold medal when diving solo.

He recovered from a face-first qualification dive to dominate the evening final, finishing almost 70 points clear of second-placed Phillipe Gagne of Canada.

Lois Toulson, Laugher's girlfriend, then won bronze for England in the women's 10m platform.

Laugher will go for a third gold of the Games on Friday in the 3m synchronised, once again partnering Chris Mears, his team-mate when winning at the Rio Olympics two years ago.

A family affair

Doyle's silver on the track came on a day when Scotland added to their record-breaking medal haul.

Their women's triples lawn bowls team took silver after being soundly beaten by Australia in the final, while Seonaid McIntosh's bronze in the women's 50m rifle prone event made her the third member of her family to win a Commonwealth medal.

Older sister Jennifer, who came eighth, was a double champion at Delhi 2010 and their mother Shirley won gold in the 50m rifle prone event at in Victoria 24 years ago.

Seonaid and Jennifer team up in the three positions event on Friday.

Paying the penalty

England women's hockey team included eight of the Great Britain squad that won Olympic gold two years ago.

In Rio, GB won the final against the Netherlands on a penalty shootout, but England were this time denied in the same manner in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

With the tie goalless after the four 15-minute periods, England managed to score with only one of their five attempts in the shootout. Amongst those to miss was Hollie Pearne-Webb, who converted the decisive penalty in Rio.

New Zealand advance to the final, while England will play in the bronze-medal match. Both their opponents will be decided by the Australia-India semi-final.

Key action on day nine (all times BST)

02:30: Shooting - women's 50m rifle three positions, where sisters Seonaid and Jennifer McIntosh will look to add to their family and Scotland's medal haul.

02:47: Diving - men's 10m synchronised platform final with Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow going for England.

11:13: Athletics - heptathlon 800m and the final discipline for England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

11:45: Athletics - women's 800m gives South Africa's Caster Semenya the chance of a second gold of the Games.

12:04: Diving - men's 3m synchronised springboard final sees Jack Laugher teamup with Chris Mears as he looks for a third gold.