BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Eilidh Doyle wins silver in women's 400m hurdles
Scotland's Doyle wins silver in women's 400m hurdles
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Eilidh Doyle digs deeps in the home straight to claim silver in the Commonwealth Games women's 400m hurdles, beating South Africa's Wenda Nel into third place but finishing behind Jamaican winner Janieve Russell.
