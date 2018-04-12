Commonwealth Games: England's Jack Laugher wins 3m springboard gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Commonwealth Games: Laugher seal diving gold in 3m springboard

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Jack Laugher won gold in the men's 3m springboard diving at the Commonwealth Games.

He led from his second dive and recorded 519.40 points to finish ahead of Canada's Philippe Gagne and Australia's James Connor to win his second gold medal on the Gold Coast.

Laugher also won gold in the 1m springboard when he retained his Commonwealth title on Wednesday.

Compatriots Ross Haslam and Jack Haslam came fourth and eighth respectively.

Scotland's James Heatly, who won bronze in the 1m springboard event, finished in fifth place, while Welsh teenager Aidan Heslop came 12th.

Laugher was a silver medallist in the 3m event in Glasgow four years ago but has dominated in his diving events his time around.

He will also compete in the synchronised 3m springboard final on Friday (12:04 BST) alongside Chris Mears - an event in which he won gold at the Olympics in Rio.

Fifteen-year-old Heslop was Wales' first Commonwealth Games diver for 20 years.