Commonwealth Games: Australia beat Scotland in women's triples bowls final

Australia women's triples lawn bowls
Australia won Commonwealth women's triples gold for the first time
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Australia hammered Scotland in the final of the women's triples lawn bowls to take Commonwealth Games gold.

Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott and Rebecca van Asch defeated Kay Moran, Stacey McDougall and Caroline Brown 21-12 to leave the Scots with silver.

England's trio of Katherine Rednall, Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor beat Canada 20-12 in the bronze-medal match.

Scotland defeated England in the semis of the men's fours and face a final against Australia, who beat Wales.

