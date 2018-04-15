Gold Coast 2018: Team Wales roll of honour at the Commonwealth Games
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales have enjoyed a record-breaking time at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
With 36 medals including 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze, the Team Wales class of 2018 eclipsed previous leading efforts at Auckland 1990 and Glasgow 2014.
There were so many inspirational displays and podium performances on 11 days of Commonwealth competition in Australia as Wales finished seventh in the medal table.
The final sporting breakdown for Wales was six medals for cycling, five for shooting, swimming and athletics, four in boxing, three bowls, two in gymnastics, weightlifting and wrestling and one bronze each for table tennis and squash.
Here is the Team Wales 2018 roll of honour:
GOLD (10)
Gareth Evans, weightlifting, men's 69kg
Elinor Barker, track cycling, women's 25km points race
Olivia Breen, athletics, women's T38 long lump
Marc Wyatt and Daniel Salmon, bowls, men's pairs
Hollie Arnold, athletics, women's F46 javelin throw
Alys Thomas, swimming, women's 200m butterfly
David Phelps, shooting, men's 50m rifle prone
Michael Wixey, shooting, men's trap (shotgun)
Lauren Price, boxing, women's 75kg
Sammy Lee, boxing, men's 81kg.
SILVER (12)
James Ball, track cycling, men's B&VI 1000m time trial (guide Peter Mitchell)
James Ball, track cycling, men's B&VI sprint (guide Peter Mitchell)
Lewis Oliva, track cycling, men's keirin
Laura Daniels, bowls, women's singles
Latalia Bevan, gymnastics, women's floor exercise
Ben Llewellin, shooting, men's skeet
Gareth Morris and Chris Watson, shooting, Queen's Prize Pairs
Daniel Jervis, swimming, men's 1500m freestyle
Laura Halford, rhythmic gymnastics, hoop.
Kane Charig, silver, men's 65kg freestyle
Jon Mould, cycling, men's road race.
Rosie Eccles, boxing, women's 69kg
BRONZE (14)
Bethan Davies, athletics, women's 20km race walk
Laura Hughes, weightlifting, women's 75kg
Chloe Tutton, swimming, women's 200m breaststroke
Tesni Evans, squash, women's singles
Georgia Davies, swimming, women's 50m backstroke
Georgia Davies, Chloe Tutton, Alys Thomas, Kathryn Greenslade, swimming, women's 4x100m medley relay.
Melissa Courtney, athletics, women's 1500m.
Julie Thomas and Gilbert Miles, bowls, mixed B2/B3 pairs (assisted by Byron John and John Wilson)
Curtis Dodge, wrestling, men's 74kg freestyle
Olivia Breen, athletics, women's T38 100m
Mickey McDonagh, boxing, men's 60kg
Sarah Wixey, shooting, women's trap (shotgun)
Dani Rowe, cycling, women's road race
Joshua Stacey, para-table tennis, TT6-10 men's singles.