Commonwealth Games: Wrestler Curtis Dodge wins bronze for Wales

Curtis Dodge on his way to winning bronze for Wales against Nigeria's Ebimienfaqhe Assizecourt

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Wrestler Curtis Dodge has won Wales' 24th medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Dodge, who competed in judo at the 2014 Glasgow Games, won bronze in the men's freestyle 74kg category, beating Nigeria's Ebimienfaqhe Assizecourt.

Wales have now won seven golds, eight silver and nine bronze medals.

There are four more medals guaranteed in boxing which will ensure Wales pass the highest tally achieved for an overseas Games.

The previous best of 25 was reached at Auckland in 1990.

The record number of Welsh golds - 10 - was also in New Zealand in 1990, while the highest haul of 36 was achieved in Glasgow in 2014.

Dodge, 25, only moved across to wrestling in January 2017 and his preparation for the Gold Coast included a training stint in the United States of America.

"It was everything I thought it was going to be and more," said Dodge.

"I have not been wrestling long but I have been competing since I was a kid.

"It is moments like is what you dream of and make all the hard work. early mornings, bumps and bruises and missing teeth all worth it.

"Seeing my family in the crowd gives me all the motivation and having my son here and wanting to do him proud and be able to put this around his neck."

Rhythmic gymnast Laura Halford finished fifth in the all-round individual event and has three more individual finals on Friday.

Wales' first Commonwealth diver in 20 years has made a good start. Aidan Heslop , at 15 the youngest competitor in the field, is through to the final of the men's 3m springboard after qualifying 11th.

Joshua Stacey is through to the semi-final of the TT6-10 class Para Table Tennis after beating Mohamad Azwar Baker from Malaysia 3-0.

Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas are out of the women's doubles losing 3-1 to the Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe in the last 16.

There was no second squash medal for Tesni Evans as she and mixed doubles partner Peter Creed lost to India pair Dipika Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal 2-0. Earlier in the day they had beaten Faiza Zafar and Farhan Zaman from Pakistan.

Dylan Kerfoot Robson finished 11th in the men's mountain bike cross country race.

Caryl Granville failed to qualify for the final of the 100 metre hurdles, finishing sixth in her heat, while James Ledger failed to qualify for the final of the Men's T12 100 metres.

Wales womens's hockey finished the tournament in ninth place with a shootout victory over Ghana after the match finished 1-1 at full-time.

Wales' first netball win of the Games came in their final game with an 81-32 win against Fiji to take 11th place overall in the 12-team competition.