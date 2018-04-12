BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI's Kelly points to positives despite quarter-final exit
NI's Kelly points to positives despite quarter-final exit
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland bowls player Gary Kelly is upbeat despite losing his men's singles quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games.
The Ballymena man was defeated 21-9 by Australia's Wilson as he finished with four wins from six matches on the Gold Coast.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired