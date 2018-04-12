BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI's Kelly points to positives despite quarter-final exit

NI's Kelly points to positives despite quarter-final exit

Northern Ireland bowls player Gary Kelly is upbeat despite losing his men's singles quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games.

The Ballymena man was defeated 21-9 by Australia's Wilson as he finished with four wins from six matches on the Gold Coast.

