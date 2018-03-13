Gold Coast 2018: Athletics - Women's Discus Throw
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Result
|1
|AUS
|Dani Stevens
|68.26
|2
|IND
|Seema Punia
|60.41
|3
|IND
|Navjeet Dhillon
|57.43
|4
|NZ
|Sositina Hakeai
|57.16
|5
|AUS
|Taryn Gollshewsky
|55.47
|6
|AUS
|Kimberley Mulhall
|54.93
|7
|ENG
|Jade Lally
|53.97
|8
|CYP
|Androniki Lada
|53.12
|9
|BVI
|Tynelle Gumbs
|47.04
|10
|CKI
|Tereapii Tapoki
|46.01
|11
|MOZ
|Salome Mugabe
|45.72
|BVI
|Trevia Gumbs
|NM
|NRU
|Chanana Jeremiah
|NM