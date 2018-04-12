BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Chris Adcock and Ben Lane play 105-shot badminton rally
Watch: British duo play sensational 105-shot rally
England's Chris Adcock and Ben Lane battle it out with Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh in a remarkable 105-shot rally.
