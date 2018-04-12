Commonwealth Games: England lose volleyball bronze match to New Zealand

England duo Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf have suffered two defeats against New Zealand on the Gold Coast

England's Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf failed in their bid for beach volleyball bronze as they lost 2-0 to New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

The third seeds struggled to beat Ben and Sam O'Dea's defence at the net, falling behind early in the first set and failing to recover.

The New Zealand brothers had beaten the English pair 2-1 in their group match earlier in the competition.

Canada and Australia will play for the gold medal on Thursday (7.30 BST).

Host nation Australia are yet to drop a set in the competition but favourites Canada are also unbeaten.

In the women's event, Australia and Canada will go head-to-head again for gold (11:30 BST) while Vanuatu and Cyprus play for bronze (10:30 BST).