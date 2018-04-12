Commonwealth Games: Kelly defeated in Gold Coast quarter-final

Gary Kelly failed to progress from the quarter-finals on the Gold Coast on Thursday

Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly was defeated 21-9 by Australian Aaron Wilson in the Commonwealth Games men's bowls singles quarter-final.

The men's fours team also lost out at the quarter-final stage after going down 13-9 to Australia.

Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean is out of the 800m after finishing seventh in her heat in a time of 2:03.30.

Sinead Chambers and Rachael Darragh lost their badminton doubles last-16 game 21-19, 21-7 against Malaysia.

There was also disappointment for the netball team after they were beaten 60-52 by Malawi in the 7th-8th place play-off.

In mountain biking Cameron Orr came in eight while Marc Potts was back in 18th place.

David Calvert, who is chasing a ninth Commonwealth Games medal, lies ninth after day two of the fill bore rifle competition - Jack Alexander is 19th.

Mageaan made the final of the 1500m but missed out in the 800m as she finished 20th overall in the heats.

Kate O'Connor sits ninth after two events in the heptathlon with the shot and 200m also to come on Thursday.

The quarter-final exits of Ballymoney man Kelly and fours team leaves Northern Ireland without a Commonwealth Games bows mead since 1978.