Commonwealth Games: Jersey shooter Barry Le Cheminant 'happy' with fifth-place finish

Barry Le Cheminant was part of Jersey's shooting team at Glasgow in 2014 - 28 years after he last competed at the Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online.

Jersey shooter Barry Le Cheminant was "pretty happy" with fifth in the men's individual full-bore rifle Queen's Prize at the Commonwealth Games.

Le Cheminant, 53, started the final in fourth position, and was sitting in third before he dropped out of the medal places.

He said the Gold Coast had been the best of his four Commonwealth Games.

"My shoot at 1000 yards was 73, I've been here for three weeks and I haven't had a score over 70," he said.

"It's always the 1000 yards which shakes the whole pack up," he added after a wet final session at the Belmont Shooting Range.

England's David Luckman won the event, with team-mate Parag Patel claiming the bronze medal.

Le Cheminant came close to a medal four years ago in Glasgow when he led the event after the first two days before slipping back to finish in sixth place.

Jersey's last Commonwealth Games medals came in shooting in 1990, when Colin Mallett took gold in the individual Queen's Prize and bronze with his father Cliff in the pairs.