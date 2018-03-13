Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 74kg

Gold medal match

SAJohannes BothavKumar SushilIND

Bronze medal matches

WALCurtis DodgevEbimienfaqhe AssizecourtNGR
CANJevon BalfourvConnor EvansAUS

Semi-finals

NGREbimienfaghe AssizecourtL-WJohannes BothaSA
AUSConnor EvansL-WKumar SushilIND

Repechage round

SLEAbdulai SalamL-WCurtis DodgeWAL
CANJevon BalfourW-LMuhammad Asad ButtPAK

Quarter-finals

NGREbimienfaghe AssizecourtW-LMohammad Ali AmzadBAN
SAJohannes BothaW-LCurtis DodgeWAL
NZAkash KhullarL-WConnor EvansAUS
PAKMuhammad Asad ButtL-WKumar SushilIND

Round of 16

CountryNameResultNameCountry
BANMohammad Ali AmzadW-LIoabo TeetuKIR
SAJonannes BothaW-LAbdulai SalamSLE
SRISuresh FernandoL-WCurtis DodgeWAL
NZAkash KhullarW-LJean Frederic MarianneMRI
BAHSean WrinkleL-WConnor EvansAUS
PAKMuhammad Asad ButtW-LOleg GladkovSCO
CANJevon BalfourL-WKumar SushilIND

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired