Commonwealth Games: Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 74kg
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gold medal match
|SA
|Johannes Botha
|v
|Kumar Sushil
|IND
Bronze medal matches
|WAL
|Curtis Dodge
|v
|Ebimienfaqhe Assizecourt
|NGR
|CAN
|Jevon Balfour
|v
|Connor Evans
|AUS
Semi-finals
|NGR
|Ebimienfaghe Assizecourt
|L-W
|Johannes Botha
|SA
|AUS
|Connor Evans
|L-W
|Kumar Sushil
|IND
Repechage round
|SLE
|Abdulai Salam
|L-W
|Curtis Dodge
|WAL
|CAN
|Jevon Balfour
|W-L
|Muhammad Asad Butt
|PAK
Quarter-finals
|NGR
|Ebimienfaghe Assizecourt
|W-L
|Mohammad Ali Amzad
|BAN
|SA
|Johannes Botha
|W-L
|Curtis Dodge
|WAL
|NZ
|Akash Khullar
|L-W
|Connor Evans
|AUS
|PAK
|Muhammad Asad Butt
|L-W
|Kumar Sushil
|IND
Round of 16
|Country
|Name
|Result
|Name
|Country
|BAN
|Mohammad Ali Amzad
|W-L
|Ioabo Teetu
|KIR
|SA
|Jonannes Botha
|W-L
|Abdulai Salam
|SLE
|SRI
|Suresh Fernando
|L-W
|Curtis Dodge
|WAL
|NZ
|Akash Khullar
|W-L
|Jean Frederic Marianne
|MRI
|BAH
|Sean Wrinkle
|L-W
|Connor Evans
|AUS
|PAK
|Muhammad Asad Butt
|W-L
|Oleg Gladkov
|SCO
|CAN
|Jevon Balfour
|L-W
|Kumar Sushil
|IND