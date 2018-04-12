Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat Barbados in extra time to finish ninth

From the section

Scotland beat Barbados in extra time to finish ninth on the Gold Coast

Scotland secured ninth place in the netball at the Commonwealth Games with victory over Barbados in extra time.

The Thistles had trailed for most of the play-off game but drew level in the dying seconds of normal time.

They carried the momentum into extra time and held on for a 50-48 win.

Northern Ireland lost 60-52 to Malawi in their classification match to finish eighth on the Gold Coast.

South Africa beat Uganda to end fifth.

Wales face Fiji in the play-off for eleventh place at 07:02 BST.