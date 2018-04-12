BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Annie Last wins mountain bike cross-country gold
England's Last wins mountain bike gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England win their first ever Commonwealth Games medals in women's mountain biking as favourite Annie Last takes gold ahead of team-mate Evie Richards on the Gold Coast.
