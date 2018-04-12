Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leading heptathlon after two events

Johnson-Thompson took the lead with a tie for first in the high jump

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads after the first two rounds of the Commonwealth Games heptathlon.

The 25-year-old is the favourite for gold and has 2,111 points, 27 clear of second-placed Canadian Nina Schultz.

Johnson-Thompson, who won the World Indoor pentathlon title last month, was fifth after the opening 100m hurdles but moved top with a joint-first finish in the high jump.

The competition continues with the shot put at 10:20 BST.

England's Niamh Emerson is in fifth and Scotland's Holly McArthur and Katherine O'Connor are tied for ninth.

Johnson-Thompson finished fourth in her 100m hurdles heat in a time of 13.54 seconds.

She reached a height of 1.87m in the high jump, which was enough to move into the lead, despite being 0.11m below her personal best.

The shot put and 200m take place later on Thursday with the long jump, javelin and 800m on Friday.

Porter and Bell through but Sharp out

Bell ran a personal best time of two minutes 00.11 seconds

Elsewhere at the Cararra Stadium, England's Tiffany Porter and Alicia Barrett qualified for the 100m hurdles final.

England's Alexandra Bell ran a personal best to reach the women's 800m final as the second-fastest qualifier behind South Africa's Olympic champion Caster Semanya but Scotland's 2014 silver medallist Lynsey Sharp missed out.

England's Sophie McKinna, Rachel Wallader and Amelia Strickler secured a place in the women's shot put final and England's Nathan Douglas progressed to the men's triple jump final.