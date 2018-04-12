Commonwealth Games: England's Annie Last wins mountain bike cross-country

Annie Last passed team-mate Evie Richards a third of the way through the race and won in dominant fashion

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England won their first ever Commonwealth Games medals in women's mountain biking as favourite Annie Last took gold ahead of team-mate Evie Richards on the Gold Coast.

Last, 27, overtook Richards before the 9km mark in the 27km race, going on to win by 48 seconds.

Richards, 21, finished second with a time of one hour 18 minutes 50 seconds.

Canada's Haley Smith won bronze ahead of team-mate Emily Batty, with Scotland's Isla Short in fifth.

Last won silver at the 2017 World Championships - the first medal for a British female at the global event - and also won gold at the World Cup round in Lenzerheide the same year.

Last and Richards pulled clear of the field on the first lap, Richards leading by a wheel before Last made her move and eased to victory in 1:18:02.