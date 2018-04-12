BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Sam Gaze makes remarkable comeback to take mountain bike gold
NZ's Gaze makes remarkable comeback to take gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Sam Gaze outsprints fellow Kiwi Anton Cooper to win gold after being forced to make a stop in the technical zone during the final lap.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eight of the Commonwealth Games here.
