BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher and Ahmad Azman suffer diving fails
'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Jack Laugher and Malaysia's Ahmad Amsyar Azman both suffer diving fails during the men's 3m springboard qualification stage.
