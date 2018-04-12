BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: KJT fourth after the 100m hurdles, Stainton falls
Johnson-Thompson fourth after 100m hurdles, but Stainton falls
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson's bid for heptathlon gold gets under way with a fifth-place fourth in the 100m hurdles, but team-mate Katie Stainton fails to finish after a fall.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eight of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE:'Unbelievable! What a bowl to win the bronze!'
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired