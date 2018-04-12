BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: KJT fourth after the 100m hurdles, Stainton falls

Johnson-Thompson fourth after 100m hurdles, but Stainton falls

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson's bid for heptathlon gold gets under way with a fifth-place fourth in the 100m hurdles, but team-mate Katie Stainton fails to finish after a fall.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day eight of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE:'Unbelievable! What a bowl to win the bronze!'

Available to UK users only.

