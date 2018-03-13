Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 800m results

Preliminary round

Heat 1NameCountryTime
1Caster SemenyaSA1:59.26
2Alexandra BellENG2:00.11 (PB)
3Eglay NalyanyaKEN2:00.28 (PB)
4Docus AjakUGA2:00.53
5Angela PettyNZ2:0062
6Keely SmallAUS2:00.81 (PB)
7Natalia EvangelidouCYP2:01.77
8Gayanthika AberanthaSRI2:04.72
9Mariama ContehSLE2:16.57
Heat 2NameCountryTime
1Margaret WambuiKEN2:00.60
2Natoya GouleJAM2:00.74
3Shelayna Oskan-ClarkeENG2:00.81
4Brittany McGowanAUS2:01.17
5Halima NakaayiUGA2:01.69
6Agnes AbuGHA2:02.50 (PB)
7Ciara MageeanNIR2:03.30
8Tsepang SelloLES2:06.54
9Valentine HelloVAN2:18.26
Heat 3NameCountryTime
1Emily TueiKEN2:00.58
2Winnie NayondoUGA2:00.69
3Georgia GriffithAUS2:00.73 (PB)
4Lynsey SharpSCO2:01.33
5Alena BrooksTTO2:01.81
6Adelle TraceyENG2:02.03
7Nimali ArachchigeSRI2:08.52
8Alice IshimweRWA2:11.36 (PB)

