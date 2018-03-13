Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's 800m results
Preliminary round
|Heat 1
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Caster Semenya
|SA
|1:59.26
|2
|Alexandra Bell
|ENG
|2:00.11 (PB)
|3
|Eglay Nalyanya
|KEN
|2:00.28 (PB)
|4
|Docus Ajak
|UGA
|2:00.53
|5
|Angela Petty
|NZ
|2:0062
|6
|Keely Small
|AUS
|2:00.81 (PB)
|7
|Natalia Evangelidou
|CYP
|2:01.77
|8
|Gayanthika Aberantha
|SRI
|2:04.72
|9
|Mariama Conteh
|SLE
|2:16.57
|Heat 2
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Margaret Wambui
|KEN
|2:00.60
|2
|Natoya Goule
|JAM
|2:00.74
|3
|Shelayna Oskan-Clarke
|ENG
|2:00.81
|4
|Brittany McGowan
|AUS
|2:01.17
|5
|Halima Nakaayi
|UGA
|2:01.69
|6
|Agnes Abu
|GHA
|2:02.50 (PB)
|7
|Ciara Mageean
|NIR
|2:03.30
|8
|Tsepang Sello
|LES
|2:06.54
|9
|Valentine Hello
|VAN
|2:18.26
|Heat 3
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Emily Tuei
|KEN
|2:00.58
|2
|Winnie Nayondo
|UGA
|2:00.69
|3
|Georgia Griffith
|AUS
|2:00.73 (PB)
|4
|Lynsey Sharp
|SCO
|2:01.33
|5
|Alena Brooks
|TTO
|2:01.81
|6
|Adelle Tracey
|ENG
|2:02.03
|7
|Nimali Arachchige
|SRI
|2:08.52
|8
|Alice Ishimwe
|RWA
|2:11.36 (PB)