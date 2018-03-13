Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Heptathlon results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
100m Hurdles
Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Points
|1
|GHA
|Elizabeth Dadzie
|13.49
|1052
|2
|IND
|Purnima Hembram
|13.56
|1041
|3
|AUS
|Alysha Burnett
|14.32
|934
|4
|CAN
|Niki Oudenaarden
|14.64
|890
|5
|NI
|Katherine O'Connor
|14.99
|843
|6
|BIZ
|Katy Sealy
|15.18
|818
Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|Points
|1
|AUS
|Celeste Mucci
|13.19
|1096
|2
|CAN
|Angela Whyte
|13.35
|1072
|3
|CAN
|Nina Schultz
|13.47
|1055
|4
|ENG
|Katarina Johnson-Thompson
|13.54
|1044
|5
|ENG
|Niamh Emerson
|14.08
|967
|6
|SCO
|Holly McArthur
|14.17
|954
|7
|ENG
|Katie Stainton
|DQ
|0