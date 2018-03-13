Commonwealth Games: Athletics - Women's Heptathlon results

100m Hurdles

Heat 1

RankCountryNameTimePoints
1GHAElizabeth Dadzie13.491052
2INDPurnima Hembram13.561041
3AUSAlysha Burnett14.32934
4CANNiki Oudenaarden14.64890
5NIKatherine O'Connor14.99843
6BIZKaty Sealy15.18818

Heat 2

RankCountryNameTimePoints
1AUSCeleste Mucci13.191096
2CANAngela Whyte13.351072
3CANNina Schultz13.471055
4ENGKatarina Johnson-Thompson13.541044
5ENGNiamh Emerson14.08967
6SCOHolly McArthur14.17954
7ENGKatie StaintonDQ0

