Commonwealth Games: Diving – Men's 3m Springboard results

Preliminary

RankNameCountryResultQualified
1Philippe GagneCAN448.40Q
2Matthew CarterAUS436.25Q
3Ross HaslamENG404.10Q
4Francois Imbeau-DulacCAN397.80Q
5Jack LaugherENG396.40Q
6Yiwei ChewMAS391.75Q
7James HeatleySCO390.05Q
8James ConnorAUS389.55Q
9Tze Lang OoiMAS370.10Q
10Yona Kight-WisdomJAM 365.85Q
11Aidan HeslopWAL352.80Q
12Jack HaslamENG329,70Q
13Mark LeeSGP329.00R
14Anton Down-JenkinsNZ326.70R
15Liam StoneNZ325.95
16Ahmad AsmanMAS325.15
17Kurtis MatthewsAUS286.35

