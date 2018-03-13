Commonwealth Games: Diving – Men's 3m Springboard results
Preliminary
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Qualified
|1
|Philippe Gagne
|CAN
|448.40
|Q
|2
|Matthew Carter
|AUS
|436.25
|Q
|3
|Ross Haslam
|ENG
|404.10
|Q
|4
|Francois Imbeau-Dulac
|CAN
|397.80
|Q
|5
|Jack Laugher
|ENG
|396.40
|Q
|6
|Yiwei Chew
|MAS
|391.75
|Q
|7
|James Heatley
|SCO
|390.05
|Q
|8
|James Connor
|AUS
|389.55
|Q
|9
|Tze Lang Ooi
|MAS
|370.10
|Q
|10
|Yona Kight-Wisdom
|JAM
|365.85
|Q
|11
|Aidan Heslop
|WAL
|352.80
|Q
|12
|Jack Haslam
|ENG
|329,70
|Q
|13
|Mark Lee
|SGP
|329.00
|R
|14
|Anton Down-Jenkins
|NZ
|326.70
|R
|15
|Liam Stone
|NZ
|325.95
|16
|Ahmad Asman
|MAS
|325.15
|17
|Kurtis Matthews
|AUS
|286.35