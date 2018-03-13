Commonwealth Games: Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Qualification

RankCountryNameStage8 Secs6 Secs4 SecsSub-TotalTotal
1INDNeeraj Kumar19710094291291-7x
2
2ENGSam Gowin1989693287287-8x
2
3INDAnish1989890286286-11x
2
4PKNMuhammad Khalil Akhtar1979990286286-8x
2
5AUSSergei Evgleski1979692285285-7x
2
6MASHasli Izwan Amir Hasan1969392281281-5x
2
7ENGKristian Callaghan1979588280280-7x
2
8AUSDavid Chapman1969687279279-4x
2
9SINLip Meng Poh1979287276276-2x
2
10SINSwee Hon Lim1929388273273-2x
2
11TRIRoger Daniel1958982266266-4x
2
12TRIRhodney Allen1948583262262-2x
2
13NFKGraham Cock1817865224224-1x
2

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired