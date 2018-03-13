Commonwealth Games: Shooting - Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Qualification
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Stage
|8 Secs
|6 Secs
|4 Secs
|Sub-Total
|Total
|1
|IND
|Neeraj Kumar
|1
|97
|100
|94
|291
|291-7x
|2
|2
|ENG
|Sam Gowin
|1
|98
|96
|93
|287
|287-8x
|2
|3
|IND
|Anish
|1
|98
|98
|90
|286
|286-11x
|2
|4
|PKN
|Muhammad Khalil Akhtar
|1
|97
|99
|90
|286
|286-8x
|2
|5
|AUS
|Sergei Evgleski
|1
|97
|96
|92
|285
|285-7x
|2
|6
|MAS
|Hasli Izwan Amir Hasan
|1
|96
|93
|92
|281
|281-5x
|2
|7
|ENG
|Kristian Callaghan
|1
|97
|95
|88
|280
|280-7x
|2
|8
|AUS
|David Chapman
|1
|96
|96
|87
|279
|279-4x
|2
|9
|SIN
|Lip Meng Poh
|1
|97
|92
|87
|276
|276-2x
|2
|10
|SIN
|Swee Hon Lim
|1
|92
|93
|88
|273
|273-2x
|2
|11
|TRI
|Roger Daniel
|1
|95
|89
|82
|266
|266-4x
|2
|12
|TRI
|Rhodney Allen
|1
|94
|85
|83
|262
|262-2x
|2
|13
|NFK
|Graham Cock
|1
|81
|78
|65
|224
|224-1x
|2