BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Governing body to blame for Amantle Montsho return - Johnson
Governing body to blame for Montsho return - Johnson
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Commonwealth Games pundit Michael Johnson questions whether Amantle Montsho should be allowed to compete after winning the women's 400m final having served a doping ban.
WATCH MORE: Diving for glory, heroic bowls & that interview fail
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired