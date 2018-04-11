BBC Sport - Commonwealth Catch-up: Day seven at the Games
Commonwealth Catch-up: Day seven at the Games
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Andy Gray, Rich Hinds and John Kerr bring you their audio review of Northern Ireland's fortunes at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Eight boxers have secured medals having made it through to seven semi-finals and one final, while sprinter Leon Reid will run in the men's 200m final.
