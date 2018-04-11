BBC Sport - Commonwealth Catch-up: Day seven at the Games

Commonwealth Catch-up: Day seven at the Games

Andy Gray, Rich Hinds and John Kerr bring you their audio review of Northern Ireland's fortunes at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Eight boxers have secured medals having made it through to seven semi-finals and one final, while sprinter Leon Reid will run in the men's 200m final.

Top videos

Video

Commonwealth Catch-up: Day seven at the Games

Video

Diving for glory, heroic bowls & that interview fail

Video

BBC Breakfast's Bushell slips into pool mid-interview

Video

'Never in doubt' - Laugher defends 1m springboard title

Video

'Unbelievable! What a bowl to win the bronze!'

Video

Scotland's McMath wins double trap gold & Isle of Man get first medal

Video

Blagg & Torrance win synchro silver as scoring system fails

Video

Liverpool came through the whirlwind - Klopp

Video

Manyongo shows his class in long jump final

Video

Botswana's Montsho wins 400m gold

Video

'England have arrived!' - Roses reach netball semi-finals

Video

'Unbelievable' - Australia go from gold to last in one failed dive

Video

Jamaican Praught stuns Kenyans in steeplechase

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired