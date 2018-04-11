Commonwealth Games: Boxer Sean McComb 'innocent victim'

Sean McComb was beaten on a split points decision by England's Luke McCormack in the light welterweight division

Boxing captain Sean McComb will not face punishment from Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games bosses over an incident in a Gold Coast nightclub.

McComb, 25, received a fixed penalty notice for causing public nuisance after police were called to a disturbance early on Tuesday morning.

However, NI team management say they believe McComb was an innocent victim and he retains their full support.

McComb's participation in the games had ended with a points defeat on Sunday.

He lost to England's Luke McCormack in the last 16 of the light-welterweight division.

McComb was on a night out when the incident happened at a club in the Surfers Paradise area.

It was reported that McComb got involved in a dispute with bouncers.

Managers of the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council (NICGC) said they had spoken with McComb and viewed CCTV pictures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NICGC said the images "raised concerns as to the accuracy of the initial information".

It read: "The NICGC has brought these concerns to the attention of the Commonwealth Games Federation and Queensland Police.

"Queensland Police have been asked to fast track a review of their decisions.

"The NICGC has reviewed the latest evidence and determined that team sanctions will not be taken against Sean in relation to this incident and we can confirm that he remains an integral member of the boxing squad and the wider team.

"In our opinion he is an innocent victim in this matter and he retains the full support of the NICGC.

"We are disappointed that the reputation of the athlete and the NICGC is being impugned, and we want to ensure that every opportunity is available to resolve this matter.

"To this end, legal advice is being sought and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is being kept informed."

Although McComb did not win a medal in Australia, the games have been successful for the Northern Ireland boxing team.

Eight NI fighters are assured of medals having reached semi-finals and one final.