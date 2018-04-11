BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'Wow, that was a lovely routine' - Wales' Halford impresses
'Wow, that was a lovely routine' - Wales' Halford impresses
Watch as Wales' Laura Halford qualifies in fourth spot for Thursday's all-around rhythmic gymnastics final.
