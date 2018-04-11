BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gilbert Miles produces incredible bronze-winning shot
'Unbelievable! What a bowl to win the bronze!'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Wales skipper Gilbert Miles produces a sensational shot with the very last bowl of a sudden-death end to win bronze against Scotland in their mixed B2/B3 pairs final.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Manyongo shows his class in long jump final
Available to UK users only
