BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: India edge out England in last minute thriller
'What a comeback' - India edge out England in last minute thriller
- From the section Commonwealth Games
India score a last-minute winner to beat England 4-3 and top pool A match in a thrilling match at the Commonwealth Games, meaning England face hosts Australia in Friday's semi-final.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day seven of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: 'Never in doubt' - Laugher defends 1m springboard title
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired