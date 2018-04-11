BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Luvo Manyongo shows his class in long jump final
Manyongo shows his class in long jump final
South Africa's Luvo Manyonga wins gold in the long jump with a Games' record of 8.41m, edging out home favourite Henry Frayne at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
