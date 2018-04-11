BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Leon Reid thrilled to book 200m final spot in front of mum
Reid thrilled to book final spot in front of mum
Northern Ireland sprinter Leon Reid says he had to clinch a place in the 200m final at the Commonwealth Games after his mother came all the way to Australia to support him.
The 23-year-old Bath-born athlete held his form impressively over the final 50 metres to pip Montserrat's Julius Morris for the second qualifying spot as he clocked 20.61 seconds.
