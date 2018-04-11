BBC Sport - That's probably my last Commonwealth Games race - Amy Foster
That's probably my last Commonwealth race - Foster
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland sprinter Amy Foster says her run in the 200m heats is likely to be her last race at the Commonwealth Games.
Foster bowed out of the Gold Coast games by finishing eighth in her heat in 24.02 seconds.
"These are my third Commonwealth Games and I probably won't still be running in four years' time," said the 29-year-old.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired