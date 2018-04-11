BBC Sport - That's probably my last Commonwealth Games race - Amy Foster

Northern Ireland sprinter Amy Foster says her run in the 200m heats is likely to be her last race at the Commonwealth Games.

Foster bowed out of the Gold Coast games by finishing eighth in her heat in 24.02 seconds.

"These are my third Commonwealth Games and I probably won't still be running in four years' time," said the 29-year-old.

